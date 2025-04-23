Fantasy Baseball
Brendan Donovan headshot

Brendan Donovan Injury: Held out again Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Donovan (rib) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Atlanta.

Donovan had a rib pop out of place Tuesday morning and will now sit out a second straight game. He is not expected to need a stint on the injured list, so Donovan could be back in action Friday following the Cardinals' off day Thursday. Nolan Gorman will handle second base and bat third in Wednesday's series finale.

Brendan Donovan
St. Louis Cardinals
