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Brendan Donovan Injury: Hoping for brief IL stint

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

The Mariners are optimistic that Donovan (groin) won't require a long stay on the 10-day injured list, Adam Jude of the Seattle Times reports.

Donovan landed on the 10-day injured list Monday after missing Seattle's previous two matchup due to the left groin injury. "It doesn't seem like it's going to be a longer-term situation," said manager Dan Wilson. "But again, we just kind of have to assess it as we go." Wilson also mentioned that Donovan's groin injury seems to be related to a sports hernia, which required surgery last October and forced him to miss the last month of the 2025 while with St. Louis. "This is just something that we're going to take as cautiously as we can. It's early and we want to give him the best chance to get back and be 100%," noted Wilson. An official timetable for Donovan's return should come into focus after he starts to make progress in his rehab.

Brendan Donovan
Seattle Mariners
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