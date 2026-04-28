Brendan Donovan Injury: Nearing return
Manager Dan Wilson said Tuesday that Donovan (groin) is expected to return from the injured list during the Mariners' upcoming homestand, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Donovan is eligible to return from the IL as of Tuesday, but the M's will give him a few extra days to recover before activating him. The 29-year-old infielder has been going through workouts and baseball activities back in Seattle for the past few days, which suggests he could be ready for the start of the team's weekend series against the Royals.
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