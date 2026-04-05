Brendan Donovan Injury: Not starting Sunday
Donovan (groin) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.
The 28-year-old departed Friday's contest due to a groin issue and will be held out of the lineup Sunday for a second straight game. Donovan had medical imaging come back clean, so he could rejoin the starting nine within the next couple days. Leo Rivas is receiving another start at third base Sunday for Seattle.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brendan Donovan See More
-
Minor League Barometer
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers6 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
Rounding Third
AL Tout Wars Auction Review10 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: RotoWire Staff Picks for Divisions, World Series12 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings16 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brendan Donovan See More