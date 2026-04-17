Brendan Donovan Injury: Removed early Friday
Donovan was removed from Friday's game against the Rangers with an apparent injury, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Donovan went 0-for-2 at the plate Friday before being replaced at third base in the fourth inning. It's currently unclear what he is dealing with, but the Mariners should provide more details on his status in the near future. Leo Rivas entered as Donovan's replacement and would likely take over as Seattle's third baseman if the latter had to miss a start.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brendan Donovan See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target6 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week12 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target13 days ago
-
Minor League Barometer
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers18 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target20 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brendan Donovan See More