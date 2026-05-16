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Brendan Donovan Injury: Scratched due to load management

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Donovan (undisclosed) was scratched from Saturday's lineup against the Padres as part of a load-management decision by Mariners manager Dan Wilson, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Donovan has been dealing with a lingering groin injury this season, which caused him to land on the 10-day injured list in late April. He was reinstated from the IL on May 7 and has gone 6-for-28 (.214) with two runs since his return, but Donovan is considered day-to-day in the short term. That means Leo Rivas should see more work at third base on days when Donovan is sidelined.

Brendan Donovan
Seattle Mariners
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