Brendan Donovan Injury: Scratched due to load management

Donovan (undisclosed) was scratched from Saturday's lineup against the Padres as part of a load-management decision by Mariners manager Dan Wilson, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Donovan has been dealing with a lingering groin injury this season, which caused him to land on the 10-day injured list in late April. He was reinstated from the IL on May 7 and has gone 6-for-28 (.214) with two runs since his return, but Donovan is considered day-to-day in the short term. That means Leo Rivas should see more work at third base on days when Donovan is sidelined.