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Brendan Donovan Injury: Scratched Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 16, 2026 at 2:30pm

Donovan was scratched from the lineup ahead of Saturday's game against the Padres.

It's unclear why the Mariners took Donovan out of the lineup, but the team will likely offer an explanation in the near future. In the meantime, Leo Rivas will fill the void at third base and bat eighth.

Brendan Donovan
Seattle Mariners
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