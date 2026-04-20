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Brendan Donovan Injury: Sent to IL with strained groin

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

The Mariners placed Donovan on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left groin strain.

Donovan missed the last two games with the injury and was unable to show enough improvement to avoid the IL. He will be eligible to return April 28, but it's unclear whether the veteran infielder will be ready to go on that date. Leo Rivas will continue to hold down third base while Donovan is sidelined.

Brendan Donovan
Seattle Mariners
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