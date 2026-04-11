Brendan Donovan Injury: Sitting again Saturday
Donovan (illness) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Houston.
Leo Rivas will pick up another start at the hot corner Saturday, but Donovan went through infield drills before the game and is expected to return to the lineup for Sunday's contest, per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com.
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