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Brendan Donovan Injury: Will be activated from IL on Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Donovan (groin) is traveling to Chicago to meet the Mariners and will be activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Friday's game against the White Sox, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Sidelined for nearly three weeks with a left groin strain, Donovan played one rehab game with Double-A Arkansas, going 1-for-3 with two walks. He was slashing .304/.437/.518 before getting hurt and will return to being the Mariners' everyday third baseman and leadoff man against right-handed pitching, shifting Leo Rivas back to a reserve role.

Brendan Donovan
Seattle Mariners
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