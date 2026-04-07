Brendan Donovan News: Belts leadoff homer Tuesday

Donovan went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk during the Mariners' 3-2 loss to the Rangers on Tuesday.

Donovan wasted no time getting the Mariners on the board, taking the first pitch of the game from Nathan Eovaldi deep to right field for a solo long shot. It was Donovan's third home run of the season, and he appears to be past the groin injury that caused him to miss the Mariners' final two games of the weekend series against the Angels. He has gone 12-for-35 (.343) with a steal and five RBI to open the season.