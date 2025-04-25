Fantasy Baseball
Brendan Donovan

Brendan Donovan News: Continues hot streak Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2025 at 10:51pm

Donovan went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI single in Friday's 3-2 win over the Brewers.

Donovan drove in what was ultimately the game-winning run in the fifth inning, with his single to left field off Chad Patrick bringing Lars Nootbaar home. Donovan has logged at least one hit in 21 of 24 games this season, and his .366 batting average over 102 plate appearances leads the National League.

Brendan Donovan
St. Louis Cardinals
