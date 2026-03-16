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Brendan Donovan News: Four more hits Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Donovan went 4-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Reds.

Donvovan has hit the ground running this spring, batting .452 (14-for-31) with a pair of stolen bases through his first 11 Cactus League games. The 29-year-old Donovan figures to be a fixture at the top of Seattle's batting order this season after he slashed .287/.353/.422 with 10 homers and three stolen bases in 515 plate appearances with St. Louis last year.

Brendan Donovan
Seattle Mariners
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