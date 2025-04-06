Fantasy Baseball
Brendan Donovan headshot

Brendan Donovan News: Out of lineup for matinee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2025 at 4:22pm

Donovan is out of the lineup for the first game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Red Sox, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Donovan started the first eight contests of the season and batted .267 (8-for-30) with two homers and six RBI, but he'll take a seat for the opener of the twin bill. Prospect Thomas Saggese will man the keystone and bat seventh in the matinee.

Brendan Donovan
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
