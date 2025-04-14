Brendan Donovan News: Perfect at plate in victory

Donovan went 4-for-4 with a double, two runs and an RBI in Monday's 8-3 win over Houston.

The Astros were unable to get Donovan out Monday, as he reached base in all four of his trips to the plate. It was the fourth time this season that the utility man has gotten at least three hits in a game, and he's off to a hot start with the bat, logging a .391/.420/.563 slash line through 69 plate appearances. Donovan is also in the midst of a 10-game hitting streak, during which he's batted a scorching .513 (20-for-39) with eight RBI.