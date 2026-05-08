Brendan Donovan headshot

Brendan Donovan News: Reinstated from injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 8, 2026 at 12:40pm

The Mariners activated Donovan (groin) from the 10-day injured list Friday.

Donovan has been sidelined for nearly three weeks with a left groin strain, but he's been cleared to return to action after playing one rehab game. The 29-year-old was slashing .304/.437/.518 with three home runs and a 9:12 BB:K before getting hurt. Donovan will re-take third base for the Mariners, shifting Leo Rivas to a utility infielder role.

Brendan Donovan
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brendan Donovan See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brendan Donovan See More
Week 5 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 5 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
11 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
20 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
27 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
33 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
34 days ago