Brendan Donovan News: Rejoining lineup Sunday
Donovan (illness) is starting at third base and batting leadoff Sunday against the Astros.
Donovan has been out of the lineup since Wednesday due to the illness, though he also made an appearance off the bench Saturday, as he walked as a pinch hitter. The 29-year-old's Mariners career is off to a scorching start with three homers and a 1.040 OPS though 46 plate appearances.
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