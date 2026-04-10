Brendan Donovan News: Resting Friday
Donovan isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Astros.
Donovan will get a breather during Friday's series opener after going 2-for-11 with a solo homer during Seattle's last series against the Rangers. His absence will give Leo Rivas a chance to start at the hot corner and bat ninth.
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