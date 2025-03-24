Brendan Donovan News: Slated to hit third in opener

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Monday that he plans to start Donovan at second base and bat him third in Thursday's opener against the Twins, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Marmol indicated that the Cardinals' lineup for Monday's exhibition game versus Triple-A Memphis -- which features Donovan in the three spot -- is the same setup he is planning for Opening Day. It's a favorable RBI spot for Donovan, who will bat behind Lars Nootbaar and Willson Contreras.