Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brendan Donovan headshot

Brendan Donovan News: Will see some reps at shortstop

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Donovan will start at shortstop for the Cardinals when Masyn Winn has a day off, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Winn's off days will be few and far between, but since the Cardinals aren't carrying a traditional backup shortstop on the roster, Donovan is poised for some reps there. Donovan does have some limited experience at shortstop, having made seven starts there in his career but just one over the last two seasons. It opens up the possibility of Donovan gaining additional position eligibility in fantasy. He will enter the season with eligibility at second base and the outfield and could add shortstop and third base to the list.

Brendan Donovan
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now