Brendan Rodgers Injury: Cut loose by BoSox

The Red Sox released Rodgers (shoulder) on Tuesday.

Rodgers was scheduled to become a free agent over the winter and will miss the entire season after undergoing right shoulder labral revision surgery earlier this month, so the Red Sox's decision to cut him loose wasn't unexpected. Set to turn 30 years old in August and now in line to miss a full season with a major injury after mustering a lowly .544 OPS over 128 plate appearances with the Astros in 2025, Rodgers will likely face an uphill battle to make it back to the big leagues once he's healthy.