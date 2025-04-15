Brendan Rodgers Injury: Enters as pinch hitter

Rodgers (hip) went 0-for-1 Monday against the Cardinals.

Rodgers has been sidelined for four straight games with a hip issue, though he has done some defensive work before games and the team remains confident he'll avoid a trip to the injured list. He entered Monday's game as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning while serving as the designated hitter. Though he didn't hit the field, Rodgers' involvement was another positive sign that his return to the lineup may not be far off.