Brendan Rodgers Injury: Exits with possible shoulder injury
Rodgers was removed from Wednesday's Grapefruit League game versus the Twins in the fourth inning with an apparent shoulder injury, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Rodgers suffered the injury on a diving attempt at second base. He had a two-RBI single in his lone plate appearance before exiting. The Red Sox should have more on Rodgers -- who is trying to win a reserve role -- after the game.
