Brendan Rodgers Injury: Headed for second opinion

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that Rodgers' MRI and CT results were not encouraging, and the second baseman is seeking a second medical opinion with surgery expected to be necessary, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Rodgers was sent for imaging after he tweaked his shoulder on a dive attempt in the field last week, and it now appears he'll be unavailable to begin the season. The 29-year-old has previously undergone major surgery on both shoulders, but it's unclear if the current issue is related to those procedures. Rodgers wasn't likely to make Boston's Opening Day roster even if healthy, and he now appears set to begin the campaign on the IL at Triple-A Worcester.