Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brendan Rodgers headshot

Brendan Rodgers Injury: Managing hip soreness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2025 at 1:33pm

Manager Joe Espada said that Rodgers is out Saturday due to left hip soreness, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Rodgers was fielding grounders before the game, so keeping him out of the lineup was likely just a precautionary decision. Jose Altuve will start at the keystone Saturday with Zach Dezenzo in left field, and Rodgers will aim to return for Sunday's series finale.

Brendan Rodgers
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now