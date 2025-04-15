Brendan Rodgers Injury: Out of lineup again Tuesday
Rodgers (hip) remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's contest in St. Louis, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Rodgers hasn't started a game since April 9 because of a left hip injury. He did appear as a pinch hitter in Monday's game and presumably will be available off the bench again Tuesday. Mauricio Dubon is starting at second base Tuesday for the third game in a row.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now