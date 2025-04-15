Fantasy Baseball
Brendan Rodgers Injury: Out of lineup again Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Rodgers (hip) remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's contest in St. Louis, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Rodgers hasn't started a game since April 9 because of a left hip injury. He did appear as a pinch hitter in Monday's game and presumably will be available off the bench again Tuesday. Mauricio Dubon is starting at second base Tuesday for the third game in a row.

