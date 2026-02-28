Brendan Rodgers Injury: Set to miss time

Manager Alex Cora said Saturday that Rodgers' injured shoulder will cause him to miss some time, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

The Red Sox sent Rodgers in for an MRI on his right shoulder Thursday after he made an early exit from Wednesday's Grapefruit League contest. Cora said the team is still waiting for the results of Rodgers' tests, but "it doesn't look great." It's unknown how long the 29-year-old will be sidelined, but the missed time will put a major dent in his chances at winning a spot on the Red Sox's bench.