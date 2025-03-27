Brendan Rodgers News: Draws start at second base Thursday

The Astros selected Rodgers' contract from Triple-A Sugar Land on Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Rodgers is in the starting lineup for Thursday's opener against the Mets, playing second base and batting eighth. Manager Joe Espada noted that Rodgers is not necessarily the starting second baseman, however, as Mauricio Dubon is also expected to see plenty of playing time there, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.