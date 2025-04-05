Fantasy Baseball
Brendan Rodgers headshot

Brendan Rodgers News: Four-game hitting streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Rodgers went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk Saturday against the Twins.

Rodgers started his fourth consecutive game at second base and has gradually picked up his performance. He has at least one hit in each of those four contests and has doubles in consecutive games. Rodgers appears to have a clear grip on a starting role and his recent performance should help him maintain playing time.

