Brendan Rodgers News: Four-game hitting streak
Rodgers went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk Saturday against the Twins.
Rodgers started his fourth consecutive game at second base and has gradually picked up his performance. He has at least one hit in each of those four contests and has doubles in consecutive games. Rodgers appears to have a clear grip on a starting role and his recent performance should help him maintain playing time.
