Brendan Rodgers News: Knocks in two

Rodgers went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored Monday against the Blue Jays.

Rodgers sat for the last two games with right-handed pitchers on the mound, suggesting he may be slipping into a small-side platoon. However, he returned against Kevin Gausman and delivered a two-RBI double in the eighth inning. Rodgers now has three hits across 11 at-bats since returning from a hip injury.