Brendan Rodgers headshot

Brendan Rodgers News: Losing work at second base

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Rodgers is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers.

Rodgers' time as the Astros' primary second baseman may be over, as he'll take a seat for the third time in four games while he's mustered a weak .602 OPS through his first 57 plate appearances of the season. Mauricio Dubon will cover the keystone Monday, but the Astros could move Jose Altuve back to the infield on a more permanent basis if the club decides to phase Rodgers out while opening up more playing time in the outfield for Zach Dezenzo and/or Chas McCormick.

Brendan Rodgers
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
