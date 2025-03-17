Brendan Rodgers News: Making case to catch on

Rodgers has gone 8-for-28 with six strikeouts in Grapefruit League games.

Rodgers is in Houston camp on a non-roster deal and is vying for the second base job. If he can't wrestle the role from Mauricio Dubon, Rodgers could miss out on a roster spot altogether due to his lack of defensive versatility. Included in his contract is an opt-out, per Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle, so he could find work elsewhere.