Brendan Rodgers headshot

Brendan Rodgers News: Signs with Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 18, 2025 at 9:12pm

Rodgers signed a minor-league contract with the Astros on Tuesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Rodgers slashed .267/.314/.407 with 13 home runs and 54 RBI over 539 plate appearances with the Rockies last season. However, his OPS dropped to .571 when he wasn't hitting at Coors Field, which likely factored into Colorado's decision to non-tender him in November. Now in Houston, he figures to have a better chance of making the Opening Day roster with Jose Altuve moving to left field, though Rodgers will still have plenty of competition during spring training from Mauricio Dubon and Shay Whitcomb, among others.

Brendan Rodgers
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
