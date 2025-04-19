Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brendan Rodgers headshot

Brendan Rodgers News: Sitting down Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Rodgers isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Padres, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Rodgers' base hit in Friday's contest snapped what had been an 0-for-12 stretch at the plate, and he'll now get to rest against Michael King and the Padres. Jose Altuve will move to second base as a result, moving Yordan Alvarez into left field while Yainer Diaz serves as the DH and Victor Caratini starts behind the dish.

Brendan Rodgers
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now