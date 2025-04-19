Brendan Rodgers News: Sitting down Saturday
Rodgers isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Padres, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Rodgers' base hit in Friday's contest snapped what had been an 0-for-12 stretch at the plate, and he'll now get to rest against Michael King and the Padres. Jose Altuve will move to second base as a result, moving Yordan Alvarez into left field while Yainer Diaz serves as the DH and Victor Caratini starts behind the dish.
