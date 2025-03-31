Brendan Rodgers News: Sitting in second straight game

Rodgers is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Rodgers started at second base in the Astros' first two games of the season and went 0-for-6 with a walk and two strikeouts, but he's now ceded the keystone to Mauricio Dubon and Jose Altuve on consecutive days. Altuve is still expected to see the bulk of his playing time in left field this season, but Rodgers may struggle to carve out a full-time role while Dubon remains in the mix at second base.