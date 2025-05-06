Brendan Rodgers News: Swats three-run homer

Rodgers went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in Tuesday's loss to the Brewers.

Rodgers abruptly ended Chad Patrick's night with a three-run blast in the seventh to get the Astros on the board. It was his first home run of the season and first RBI since April 22. He's now hit safely in five straight games, but Rodgers has largely been unable to give much production, and his home run was just his fourth extra-base hit in 77 plate appearances.