Brendan Rodgers News: Wins roster spot

Rodgers will be on the Astros' Opening Day roster, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Rodgers didn't exactly have a great spring training, finishing camp with a .233/.250/.349 batting line alongside eight RBI and four runs scored across 44 plate appearances. Despite his lackluster performance, he'll land a spot on the Astros' bench to begin the 2025 campaign. The 28-year-old hasn't played anywhere other than second base since 2021, so he'll likely only get to see playing time whenever Mauricio Dubon receives a day off or starts in the outfield.