Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers News: Working as primary second baseman

RotoWire Staff

April 2, 2025

Rodgers went 1-for-3 with a walk Wednesday against the Giants.

It wasn't a standout performance for Rodgers, but he started for the second straight game at second base and has now been in the lineup for four of Houston's six games. His start to the season hasn't been particularly strong, though Rodgers does have a hit in consecutive contests. He'll likely need to pick up his performance to hold off Mauricio Dubon, who has started only twice.

Brendan Rodgers
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
