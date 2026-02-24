Brendan White News: Lands with M's
White signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Saturday.
White struggled to find his footing in the minors last year, posting a 7.24 ERA and 1.90 WHIP across 32.1 innings with Detroit's Triple-A affiliate before being released by the club in July. He'll get a chance to redeem himself with the Mariners, though he will most likely be used as bullpen depth at Triple-A Tacoma.
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brendan White
