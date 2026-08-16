Brendon Little headshot

Brendon Little News: Back from paternity leave

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 7:00pm

Toronto reinstated Little from the paternity list Sunday.

Little missed the maximum of three days while welcoming the birth of his new child. The 29-year-old will provide a fresh arm to an exhausted Blue Jays staff that utilized seven different pitchers during Saturday's bullpen game. The left-hander will replace Ricky Tiedemann on the active roster.

Brendon Little
Toronto Blue Jays
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