Brendon Little News: Back from paternity leave
Toronto reinstated Little from the paternity list Sunday.
Little missed the maximum of three days while welcoming the birth of his new child. The 29-year-old will provide a fresh arm to an exhausted Blue Jays staff that utilized seven different pitchers during Saturday's bullpen game. The left-hander will replace Ricky Tiedemann on the active roster.
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