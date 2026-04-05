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Brendon Little News: Moved to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 2:08pm

Toronto optioned Little to Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday.

Little has had a disastrous start to the campaign, allowing 10 earned runs and giving up three homers while posting a 6:3 K:BB over 3.2 innings across five appearances. He was a big piece of the team's bullpen while working in a high-leverage role last season, so Little will presumably be given another chance with the big-league club if he's able to work out his issues with Buffalo. The Blue Jays selected the contracts of two relievers -- Austin Voth and Joe Mantiply -- among a series of transactions Sunday.

Brendon Little
Toronto Blue Jays
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