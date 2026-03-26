Brendon Little News: Secures bullpen spot

Little has won a spot in the Blue Jays' Opening Day bullpen, Gregor Chisholm and Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star report.

The 29-year-old will head into the season as the top left-handed option for manager John Schneider. Little dazzled this spring, posting a 0.00 ERA and 11:4 K:BB in six innings, and he racked up a career-high 30 holds in 2025 while producing a 3.03 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 91:45 K:BB in 68.1 innings.