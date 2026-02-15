Brennan Bernardino headshot

Brennan Bernardino News: Good to go for camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Bernardino (lat) faced outfielder Zac Veen as part of a live batting practice session Sunday, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

Bernardino's ability to face hitters within the first week of spring training suggests that he's made a full recovery from the left lat strain that forced him to the injured list this past September. The Red Sox shipped the veteran reliever to the Rockies this offseason, and he'll likely head into the 2026 campaign as Colorado's top option against left-handed hitters. The southpaw has limited lefties to a .270 wOBA over his four-year big-league career.

Brennan Bernardino
Colorado Rockies
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brennan Bernardino
