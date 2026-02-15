Brennan Bernardino News: Good to go for camp
Bernardino (lat) faced outfielder Zac Veen as part of a live batting practice session Sunday, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.
Bernardino's ability to face hitters within the first week of spring training suggests that he's made a full recovery from the left lat strain that forced him to the injured list this past September. The Red Sox shipped the veteran reliever to the Rockies this offseason, and he'll likely head into the 2026 campaign as Colorado's top option against left-handed hitters. The southpaw has limited lefties to a .270 wOBA over his four-year big-league career.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brennan Bernardino See More
-
General MLB Article
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker68 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer148 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends159 days ago
-
Mound Musings
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the AL East332 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections341 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brennan Bernardino See More