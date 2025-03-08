Brennan Bernardino News: Tosses scoreless inning Wednesday

Bernardino threw one scoreless inning against the Rays in Wednesday's spring game, during which he allowed one run while striking out a batter.

Bernardino ended the 2024 regular season on the 15-day injured list due to left elbow soreness. He was able to recover from the injury over the offseason and has not allowed a run across three spring training appearances. Bernardino will look to get his ERA and WHIP numbers back down to where they were in 2023 (3.20 ERA, 1.30 WHIP across 50.2 innings).