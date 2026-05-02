Brennan Bernardino News: Working as opener

Bernardino will serve as the Rockies' opener Saturday against Atlanta.

The Rockies have typically used an opener in front of Chase Dollander this season, and the team will call upon Bernardino to handle the first inning of Saturday's contest. The 34-year-old southpaw has been one of the most effective members of Colorado's entire pitching staff this season, turning in a 0.71 ERA and 1.03 WHIP through 12.2 innings.