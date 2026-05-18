Brennen Davis News: Added to roster and optioned
The Mariners selected Davis' contract from Triple-A Tacoma on Monday.
Davis could have opted out of his minor-league contract, but the Mariners have elected to add the outfielder to their 40-man roster to prevent that from happening. The 26-year-old is sitting on a .281/.394/.548 batting line with eight home runs and a 20:38 BB:K over 38 contests with Tacoma this season. Davis has yet to appear in a major-league game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brennen Davis See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brennen Davis See More