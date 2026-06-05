Brent Headrick News: Earns win in relief Thursday
Headrick (4-1) recorded the win over Cleveland on Thursday, walking one batter and striking out one over a hitless and scoreless inning.
Carlos Rodon gave the Yankees six innings of one-run ball, but the game was tied entering the seventh. Headrick worked around a two-out walk to pitch a scoreless top of the frame, and he moved into position for the victory when New York plated a run in the bottom of the inning. The southpaw has held the opponent scoreless in seven straight outings while posting an 8:3 K:BB over 6.1 frames during that span. He's been a key part of the Yankees' bullpen with a 1.82 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, four wins, seven holds and a 34:12 K:BB through 29.2 innings spanning 30 appearances on the campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brent Headrick See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brent Headrick See More