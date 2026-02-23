Brent Honeywell headshot

Brent Honeywell News: Grabs MiLB deal from Giants

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

The Giants signed Honeywell to a minor-league contract Monday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Honeywell was non-tendered by the Dodgers following the 2024 season and wound up not pitching anywhere in 2025. The 30-year-old has made 63 appearances (three starts) at the big-league level, collecting a 4.10 ERA and 67:37 K:BB over 94.1 innings. Honeywell is likely ticketed for Triple-A Sacramento to begin the 2026 campaign.

Brent Honeywell
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brent Honeywell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brent Honeywell See More
MLB Barometer: Every Hitter Dealt at the Deadline
MLB
MLB Barometer: Every Hitter Dealt at the Deadline
Author Image
Erik Halterman
August 4, 2024
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
August 4, 2024
Closer Encounters: Reliever Trade Madness!
MLB
Closer Encounters: Reliever Trade Madness!
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
August 1, 2024
MLB Barometer: Five Biggest Deadline Deals
MLB
MLB Barometer: Five Biggest Deadline Deals
Author Image
Erik Halterman
July 31, 2024
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
July 28, 2024