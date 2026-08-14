Brent Honeywell News: Nets minors deal from Padres
The Padres signed Honeywell to a minor-league contract Friday, Jordan Shusterman of Yahoo Sports reports.
Honeywell signed a minor-league deal with the Giants back in February but never made an appearance in the organization. In fact, the 30-year-old has not pitched in an official game since the 2024 World Series with the Dodgers. Honeywell will likely work in a relief role at Triple-A El Paso.
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