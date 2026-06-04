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Brent Rooker Injury: Battling knee soreness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Rooker isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs due to knee soreness, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Manager Mark Kotsay said the decision to sit Rooker down for a day was precautionary, as the team didn't want to risk his soreness evolving into a more serious issue. Shea Langeliers will work as the Athletics' DH with Rooker on the bench, allowing Jonah Heim to start behind the plate.

Brent Rooker
Sacramento Athletics
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